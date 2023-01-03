Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Down 13.2% in December

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Belite Bio Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLTE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,337. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Belite Bio Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

