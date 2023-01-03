Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.00. 34,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,006. The company has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.99 and its 200-day moving average is $254.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

