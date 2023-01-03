Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 2.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.24.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.83. 160,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,447. The company has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

