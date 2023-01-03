Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Williams Companies by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. 43,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,452. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.