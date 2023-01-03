Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.77. 5,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

