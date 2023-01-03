Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.71.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.