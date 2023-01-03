Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,965 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

