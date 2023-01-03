Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $827,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 269.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

