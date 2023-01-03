Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 2,056 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.