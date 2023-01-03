Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases Shares of 910 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $294.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $614.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

