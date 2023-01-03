Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 695 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ITOT stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.66.

