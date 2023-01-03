Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 574,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

