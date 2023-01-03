Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 354,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,888 shares of company stock worth $4,029,349. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

