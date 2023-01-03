Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BACA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Institutional Trading of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 1.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,255,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 824,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

