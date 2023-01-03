Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Shares of BGRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 1,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,118. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Grey

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter worth $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

See Also

