Bilibili Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 44,145 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average daily volume of 25,747 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 373,911 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,434,258. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

