Bilibili Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 44,145 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average daily volume of 25,747 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 373,911 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Trading Up 11.5 %
Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,434,258. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.