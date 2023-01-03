Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stake Decreased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Bill.com comprises 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL stock opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.43. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $262.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,537,218 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

