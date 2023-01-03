Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 42,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 2.1 %

Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 79,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 451.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

