BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

BVXV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 208,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $23.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

