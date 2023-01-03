BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $16,644.55 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $16,644.55 or 1.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $112.47 million and $35.31 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00038127 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00019022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00228406 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,721.24114877 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,974,971.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

