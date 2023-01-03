Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Tops $205.69 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $11.74 or 0.00070535 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $205.69 million and $2.10 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00239237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00054192 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002635 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

