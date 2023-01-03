BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5,522.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 259,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after acquiring an additional 139,430 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. 5,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,658. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $620.30 million, a PE ratio of -131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.84.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $311.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

