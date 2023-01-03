Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 771,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,734,104.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,734,104.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

BSM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 66,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,832. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.75%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

