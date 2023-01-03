BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on February 14th

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of LON BRFI opened at GBX 132 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.63. The stock has a market cap of £249.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.87. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 114 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust
