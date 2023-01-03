BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on February 14th

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON BRFI opened at GBX 132 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.63. The stock has a market cap of £249.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.87. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 114 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.