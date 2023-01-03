BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

BME stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

