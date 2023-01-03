BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MYD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. 2,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,326. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

