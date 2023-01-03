BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.07. 4,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,801. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

