BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.07. 4,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,801. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.