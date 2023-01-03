Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BX opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

