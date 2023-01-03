Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Update

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 15,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,101 shares of company stock worth $649,230. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,610 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The company had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
