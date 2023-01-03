Bloom Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,388 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 317% compared to the typical volume of 2,491 call options.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,101 shares of company stock worth $649,230. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 121,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The firm had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

