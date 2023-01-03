BlueArk One Day Trading Volume Tops $612,391.21 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $34.77 million and approximately $612,391.21 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00594077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00252679 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039862 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00057431 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001105 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00112126 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $580,445.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.