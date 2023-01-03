BNB Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. BNB has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion and approximately $382.61 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $245.64 or 0.01473783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,964,227 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,964,357.1340929 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 246.33183588 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1164 active market(s) with $324,066,203.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

