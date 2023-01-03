BNP Paribas Upgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Outperform

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285,491. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

