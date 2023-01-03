BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 115,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,439. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

