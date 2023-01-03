Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 513 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.50. 5,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.01 and a 200 day moving average of $217.38.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.