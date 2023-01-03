Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,805 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000. Fortinet comprises 2.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. 30,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,945. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.