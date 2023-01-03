Boothe Investment Group Inc. Takes $3.41 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,415 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. RingCentral accounts for about 2.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned 0.09% of RingCentral as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,263. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $509.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.93 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

