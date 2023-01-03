Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to C$49.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Boralex Stock Performance

BRLXF remained flat at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. Boralex has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

