Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$53.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.38.

BLX opened at C$40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.50. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.27.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.00 million. Research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

