Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Up 19.3% in December

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 6,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Insider Activity at BOX
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,538,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,223 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,078. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of BOX
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.
BOX Trading Down 0.9 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
