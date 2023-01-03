Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 447.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

