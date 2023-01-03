Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 579,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCOV. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,299,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,284.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 280,174 shares of company stock worth $1,561,567. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brightcove by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,445,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 344,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

