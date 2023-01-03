Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Target Price at $20.64

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after buying an additional 89,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

