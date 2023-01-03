Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $36.25

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 43.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 106.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. Vericel has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $43.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

