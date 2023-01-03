Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on BIP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after buying an additional 12,365,730 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,352,000 after buying an additional 291,999 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after buying an additional 4,877,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,446,000 after buying an additional 989,573 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.99. 36,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

