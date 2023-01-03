Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.56. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 5,566 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 204.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $63,448.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,582.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.