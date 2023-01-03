Cacti Asset Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.40.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.