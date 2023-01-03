Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Raised by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $39,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 75,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,782. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

