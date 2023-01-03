CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) Trading Up 3%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.60. 1,425,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 528,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
CannTrust Trading Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60.
CannTrust Company Profile
CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.
