Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Cantaloupe stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
